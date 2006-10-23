Picks and Pans Review: The Light of Evening

By Edna O’Brien

REVIEWED BY FRANCINE PROSE

NOVEL

The powerful bonds and deep divisions between mothers and daughters form the dark currents beneath The Light of Evening. Seriously ill in Dublin, an old woman longs to see her daughter, a novelist. When the two meet, a moment of forgetfulness and an accidental discovery threaten their uneasy peace. Not much will seem new to O’Brien fans, but they will be delighted to find that she is still writing beautifully about the often painful and startling ways in which women learn about men, about love, about the world—and about themselves.