Picks and Pans Review: The Joe Piscopo Special

ABC (Tues., May 13, 10 p.m. ET)

C-

The same Joe Piscopo who used to announce the sports on Saturday Night Live walks on the screen and shouts: ‘The big story! Me!” And that’s the problem. Joe Piscopo thinks he’s cute and that a few sly grins can rescue a bunch of mediocre skits: Joe and pal Eddie Murphy in New dersey Vice arresting Gov. Thomas Kean; Joe and pal Danny DeVito playing the Flintstones; Joe impersonating “New Jersey legends” Bruce Springsteen and Frank Sinatra; Joe visiting his family. Piscopo’s HBO special almost two years ago was more tightly packed with funnier stuff than this network outing. Guess he’s still not ready for prime time.