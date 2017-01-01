Picks and Pans Review: The Jackson Phenomenon

by Elizabeth O. Colton

There is something nasty about this former press secretary’s exposé of Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. It isn’t so much that she attacks Jackson, accusing him of all sorts of human flaws and defects—from having a short temper to “womanizing,” from sloppy administration to media paranoia, from being besotted with ego to being occasionally racist. That’s just your usual public man with feet of clay. What seems odious is the ugly way in which Colton commits the character assassination. Her approach is oblique, sneaky and not very nice. The word back-stabbing comes to mind.

Colton writes, for instance, that the candidate’s political “demonstrations of concern for women gave people the impression that Jesse Jackson was not a sexist. And he wasn’t in his public positions. Jesse genuinely believed he was a true supporter of women’s rights, but his rhetoric didn’t match his personal treatment of women.” Colton comes closer to defending Jackson when she talks about the enduring charges that he is anti-Semitic. She attributes the stubbornness of the charges not to Jackson’s less-than-sincere apology for his “Hymietown” remark about New York or his attachment to the notorious anti-Semite, Black Muslim leader Louis Farrakhan, but to a deep misunderstanding of the issue: “[Jackson] seemed incapable of understanding…why Jews would insist on hunting down and punishing the remaining Nazi leaders.” On a campaign trip, he was discussing that pursuit with his staff, and his campaign manager, Gerry Austin, a Jew, lost patience with his candidate. It had something to do with the Holocaust, said Austin. Jackson, baffled, said that he didn’t want to hunt down the descendants of slave owners, “but Austin interrupted to say that was different because those descendants had not been the criminals.”

Jackson didn’t see the distinction, just as he failed to understand the grudge held against him by the inner circle of Rev. Martin Luther King, who never forgave Jackson for trying to capitalize on the King assassination. Expediency came naturally to Jesse Jackson. And in March 1988, the candidate found it expedient to rid himself of Colton, a former Newsweek correspondent and an Emmy winner when she worked as a reporter for ABC News.

There is finally little to learn from this book—we already know the worst about our public personalities—apart from the depths of Colton’s spite. The pages have the tone of Marc Antony’s funeral speech in Julius Caesar—words couched in what seems to be praise, but dripping with venom. (Doubleday, $19.95)