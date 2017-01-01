Picks and Pans Review: The History of College Football

Hi there, sports fans, and welcome to the Superlative Bowl of videotapes. It is full of historic moments, greatest moments and even an interesting moment or two. It includes the legendary Beano Cook, TV sports publicist and commentator, babbling such things as “Even if the world ends, somehow college football will be played the next year.” The narrator, the practically mythical Curt Gowdy, voices-over like the dickens as he ties together clips on coaches, Heisman Trophy winners and famous games. The old footage of such epiphanous all-time greats as Knute Rockne, Red Grange and Johnny Lujack is fun to see. Brief interviews with such superstars in their own time as Roger Staubach and O.J. Simpson are worthwhile. But too many monumental events are crammed into too little time—60 minutes. And some of the tape is redundant. It seems, for instance, that both Ohio State-Michigan and Army-Navy are being described as college football’s best rivalry. Yet there isn’t even a mention of a guard, tackle or center until an afterthought flurry of stills just before the closing credits, the previous attention going to the glamour-guy backs. All this adds up to something that’s too general for hard-core fans and not alluring enough to be an introduction. Yes, fans, it’s that worst of all possible worlds, a spectacularly boring tie, just like kissing your sister, or maybe kissing Curt Gowdy and Beano Cook. (Vestron, $29.98; 203-978-5400)