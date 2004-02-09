Picks and Pans Review: The Havana Room

People Staff
February 09, 2004 12:00 PM

THRILLER

by Colin Harrison

At night after the tourists have drifted away, New York City’s elite gather beneath a steak house in a bar called the Havana Room to make deals. Bill Wyeth, a real estate lawyer who lost his job after he accidentally killed his son’s pal, is so eager to join the club that he engineers a multimillion-dollar deal for a guy he barely knows. Every club has dues, though, and Wyeth soon finds himself on Long Island at 3 a.m. staring at a frozen corpse. His troubles are just beginning.

A veteran of four previous Manhattan thrillers, Harrison populates this hard-boiled novel with characters fixated not just on riches but on exotic meals: a noir Bonfire of the Vanities meets Iron Chef. Kinky sex also plays a part. At one point an obese club owner forces Wyeth to watch him sport with a prostitute while he extorts money from the lawyer. Wyeth says wryly, “We were living in different movies, both terrifying.” Terrifying, but hugely entertaining.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now