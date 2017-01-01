Picks and Pans Review: The Green Room

Francois Truffaut’s reputation as a director of bright French comedies will suffer with this film about a death-obsessed journalist, played by Truffaut himself. His grief begins with the loss of his wife just after World War I, and slowly expands as tragedies befall his old war buddies. The lingering image is of the journalist creating a candlelit shrine to his wife in an abandoned mausoleum. As his accomplice in these strange goings-on, Nathalie Baye is understandably befuddled, and Truffaut himself seems desperate. He hinted at this darker side in previous films like The 400 Blows and The Story of Adele H, but it’s as if he decided all his worst nightmares should be revealed in The Green Room. Better they had stayed where they were. (French with English subtitles) (PG)