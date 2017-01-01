Picks and Pans Review: The Great Shark Hunt

by Hunter S. Thompson

“If I followed my better instincts right now, I would put this typewriter in the Volvo and drive to the home of the nearest politician—any politician—and hurl the goddamn machine through his front window…flush the bugger out with an act of lunatic violence then soak him down with Mace and run him naked down Main Street in Aspen with a bell around his neck and black lumps all over his body.” Vivid writing is what Thompson does—the most original prose since Tom Wolfe began stringing adjectives together. This big book has 589 pages of undiluted, 200-proof, Colorado high, vintage Thompson. It includes his coverage of political campaigns, a Kentucky Derby, a Super Bowl and an interview with Ali that almost never happened. But if it’s facts you want, read anybody else. Thompson is just self-indulgent, outrageous, tasteless and often marvelous. (Summit, $ 14.95)