by Céline Vence & Robert Courtine

The subtitle is “Five Centuries of Great Cooking”; the period is 1373 to 1873. The earliest recipe is “Fried Larded Milk,” a thick bacon-flavored custard, sliced and fried. Ugh. Obviously this is for historians and browsers (there are color photographs of food as still lifes)—a cookbook for the coffee table, not the kitchen counter. (Putnam, $25)