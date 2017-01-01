Picks and Pans Review: The Formula

Just before World War II ended, the Nazis were rumored to have developed a formula for producing synthetic fuel efficiently. This movie, an adaptation of Steve Shagan’s best-seller, begins with that premise and conjures up an international conspiracy to suppress the formula in order to preserve the high price of oil. When George C. Scott, as an L.A. cop, investigates the murder of a friend and stumbles onto the conspiracy, he ends up chasing all over the world—and into the arms of beautiful Marthe Keller. But the fun of this flick is in Scott’s encounters with Marlon Brando, who plays the eccentric head of an oil cartel by recycling some Godfather quirks. When these two actors get together, it’s like watching two elephants waltz—both are fat and funny. Otherwise the film is refreshingly modest, the screenplay witty, the action fast-paced and the photography breathtaking. This is especially true of scenes at racetracks in California and Switzerland. Director John (Rocky) Avilden has found the formula for an entertaining adventure. (R)