by Marion Cunningham

Fannie Farmer died in 1915, but Cunningham, who revised The Fannie Farmer Cookbook, carries on her no-nonsense tradition of roll-up-your-sleeves baking from scratch. Her tone is encouraging as she goes through 800 recipes, which include a surefire flaky piecrust, barley buttermilk bread, quick muffins and a cracker section so complete it includes instructions for a teething biscuit for Baby and a bone biscuit for Fido. (Knopf, $16.95)