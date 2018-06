CONTROL (1986) A fierce and funky declaration of independence from Michael’s little sis.

RHYTHM NATION 1814 (1989) Big beats, big hooks, big messages. Plus a record seven Top 5 singles.

JANET. (1993) From “That’s the Way Love Goes” to “Any Time, Any Place,” her best—and sexiest—work.

THE VELVET ROPE (1997) Janet gets deep with her most introspective set.