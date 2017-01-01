Picks and Pans Review: The Dooley Brothers

CBS (8 p.m. ET)

Sprung from prison after 30 years, a pair of crotchety old gunmen challenge the decrepit sheriff who arrested them in this failed pilot. The result is a delightful geriatric Western in which the only thing that bites the dust is the genre itself, a victim of dead-eye parody. Garrett Brown and Robert Peirce are amusing as the two young Dooley bone-heads, but the oldsters—Dub Taylor, Rusty Lee and Grizzly Green—gun down everything in sight except each other and limp off with the show.