Picks and Pans Review: The Crash Site

People Staff
October 02, 1995 12:00 PM

The Basketball Diaries and oddball encounters with extraterrestrials now share a home on the Web. The Crash Site, the self-proclaimed base for alternative music and culture, provides these and other quirky offerings in one slick package. You can view-concert clips like one from the heavy metal group Anthrax. Users can even download the voice of author Jim Carroll reading from Diaries. By far the most intriguing section is Alien Worship, which collects cases of UFO abductions. One man recounts how he was used as a dining-table centerpiece at an alien banquet. At least they didn’t make him a band instrument. (URL: http://www. directnet.com/Crash/indexHigh.html)

