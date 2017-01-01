Picks and Pans Review: The Counterfeit Contessa

Fox (Mon., April 4, 8 p.m. ET)

In a cute contemporary fairy tale, Tea Leoni of the Fox sitcom Flying Blind plays a Brooklyn girl, all subways and sneakers, who crashes New York City high society by passing herself off as Italian nobility. David Beecroft, D.W. Moffett, Susan Walters and Holland Taylor costar in this film.

As is often the case in these miraculous makeover affairs, Leoni is far more believable as the silk purse than as the sow’s ear. In large part, that’s because her crass Brooklyn persona—when she remembers to summon it—consists entirely of imitating Julie Kavner’s voice.

You could see the plot twists coming from the observation deck of the Empire State Building. But the movie moves along trippingly to its inevitable conclusion. Of course, when your Cinderella fable is this light in the slippers, you’d better shuffle along posthaste.