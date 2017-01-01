Picks and Pans Review: The Cotton Club

Various Artists

Simply by presenting the songs in their entirety this album instantly redresses one of the sins of the movie, in which the musical numbers were hacked into snippets. A group of blue-chip session men, led by jazz traditionalist and reed player Bob Wilber, has done a smooth, spirited job of recreating the fervid sound of jazz in the heyday of the Cotton Club. Of the 15 period songs dating from 1927 to 1936 11 were originally recorded by Duke Ellington, not an easy act to follow. Wilber strikingly evokes the jump and gleam of Johnny Hodges’ alto sax, trumpeter Lew Soloff growlingly recalls Bubber Miley and soprano Priscilla Baskerville sings a Creole Love Call that is almost as ethereal as Adelaide Hall’s. But the spirit and swing of the Ellington band lay far beyond duplication. Wilber’s musicians are best appreciated on their own merits, which include clean, polished sound, straightforward rhythm and thoughtful soloing. (Geffen)