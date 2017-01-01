Picks and Pans Review: The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith

This is one of the best if bloodiest of the recent films to come from Australia. The story is based on a true incident in 1900 when an aborigine went on a rampage, killing several farm families before he was caught. Raised by a missionary and his wife, Jimmie Blacksmith was led to believe he could be accepted by white society. He was wrong. After a series of humiliations by white employers, he snaps, taking up weapons and avenging himself on the bigots. Actor Tommy Lewis, as Jimmie, adequately portrays the boiling anger that grows from disillusionment; Freddy Reynolds is superb as his half brother, a happy-go-lucky sort who unwittingly gets sucked into the violence. Roy Barrett nearly overpowers them both with a chilling portrayal of a sadistic white police officer. The photography is breathtaking, juxtaposing the brutality of a universal human struggle against sweeping backdrops. This is only the second feature from director Fred Schepisi, but he won’t remain unknown for long. (Not rated)