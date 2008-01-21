Picks and Pans Review: The Celebrity Apprentice

Tom Gliatto, Rennie Dyball, and Scott Huver
January 21, 2008 12:00 PM

NBC, Thursdays, 9 p.m. ET |

REALITY

Donald Trump’s entrepreneurial reality show has gone the Surreal Life route: The roster of contestants includes model Carol Alt, actor Stephen Baldwin—do you realize the four Baldwin brothers are all now on TV?—gymnast Nadia Comaneci (who initially looked as if she’d have been happier hiding under a mat), rocker Gene Simmons and former Apprentice star Omarosa. For some reason I had been looking forward to Omarosa’s return, but in the first episode I couldn’t stand her irrational aggressiveness. Nostalgia must have clouded my mind. The show lacks the lean, mean drive of the old, non-star version: When you’ve got Gene Simmons selling hot dogs, the stakes just don’t seem very high.

