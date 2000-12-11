Picks and Pans Review: The Annotated Wizard of Oz

by L. Frank Baum

Long before Judy Garland clicked the heels of her ruby slippers in 1939, The Wizard of Oz had become a national phenomenon. First published in 1900, L. Frank Baum’s story of Dorothy and her companions was staged as a musical by 1902 and was a silent film by 1908. Baum also churned out sequels like The Marvelous Land of Oz and The Tik-Tok Man of Oz. As photographs here show, the former journalist and window dresser was smitten with the theater and devoted himself to seeing his stories adapted. Although editor Michael Patrick Hearn’s copious notes and biographical background are for the kids to grow into—Baum’s “Kansas” was really patterned on the bleak Dakota territory, where his editorials supported extermination of the Indians after the massacre at Wounded Knee—the story, accompanied by W. W. Denslow’s original, quaint drawings, remains a delight. Episodes and characters omitted from the ’39 film, such as the Queen of the Field Mice, enrich this centenary treasure. (Norton, $39.95)

Bottom Line: Emerald-worthy edition