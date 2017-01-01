Picks and Pans Review: The '70s

by Jim Ryan

Seems like only 12 years or so ago we were congratulating ourselves on what a together decade we were running, and now Village Voice and L.A. Weekly cartoonist Ryan comes along with this acerbically funny kiss-off, subtitled “Life in a Dumb Decade.” The funniest pure joke is a sketch of a beggar, in dark glasses and holding a tin cup, with a sign around his neck saying BLINDED BY CLACKERS. But there is considerably more pointed humor, too, with Ryan lampooning the self-righteous, self-centered obsessions of the ’70s, from Woodstock to casual sex. Flower children may want to wilt at Ryan’s insistence on antihippie jokes, but then maybe his values were skewed by events of the ’80s. (Harmony, paper, $7)