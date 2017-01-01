Picks and Pans Review: That's Dancing!

So you say you hate motherhood, the flag, apple pie, baseball, milk, kittens and rules against litter-bugs, eh? Well then you won’t be able to stand this no-hassle package of unadulterated enjoyment descended from That’s Entertainment! A few quibbles can be made. Many great routines—Gene Kelly’s Singing in the Rain, for instance—were used up in T.E. or T.E. II. Among the narrators who connect clips of movie dance sequences are Sammy Davis Jr. and Mikhail Baryshnikov, whose careers were not notably enhanced by films. The narration, written by director Jack Haley Jr., tends to the obvious: “Without movement, there would be no dancing.” Some footage from Michael Jackson’s Beat It video is tacked on at the end, as if to appease the younger generation. But what’s crucial in this kind of anthology is that the clips run long enough to be representative, and Haley is diligent about that. A long sequence is devoted to the daffy, astonishing choreography of Busby Berkeley. There’s a satisfying amount of Fred Astaire. There are even clips from Saturday Night Fever, Flash-dance and Fame, though nearly all the other excerpts date from before 1960. Seeing these performances, in or out of context, is always a joy, and it’s a pleasure, too, to be in an audience that spontaneously applauds 50-year-old dance routines. (G)