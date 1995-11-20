Picks and Pans Review: Taping Tip

>THE LAST VALIANT QUEST

THE MOST COURAGEOUS KID IN ALL cartoon land is getting a makeover. Starting next fall, 11-year-old whiz kid Jonny Quest, who made his debut as a prime-time cartoon on ABC in 1964 and continued in various time periods for the next 17 seasons on all three networks, will hit puberty, running simultaneously on TBS, TNT and the Cartoon Network. The teenage Jonny, sporting a new, sleeker hairdo and wardrobe beyond his trademark black turtleneck, will still be working with his scientist father, his faithful, turban-wearing friend Hadji and hotshot former secret agent Race Bannon. In The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, they will be joined by a girl, Race’s ponytailed adopted daughter Jessie. And when traveling in virtual reality-like Questworld, Jonny and the crew gain superpowers. But first, a fantastic final adventure in adolescence: Jonny Quest vs. the Cyber Insects on TNT (Sun., Nov. 19, 7 p.m. ET). In this one, the Quest Team battles a swarm of giant mutant bugs. Guess who wins?