Picks and Pans Review: Talking With...

>Dana Reeve

Dana Reeve has become a pro at speaking to reporters about her husband, Christopher, who has been paralyzed since a riding accident five years ago, but she wasn’t prepared for life on the other side of the Q&A. “It’s not as easy as it might seem,” says Reeve, who co-hosts the Lifetime talk show Lifetime Live each afternoon with 20/20’s Deborah Roberts. “I’m not comfortable asking people personal questions. There’s a little trigger that goes on in my mind that says, ‘This is intrusive.’ That’s not a natural reporter’s instinct!”

Still, Reeve, 39, is thrilled to have the Lifetime job, which lets her spend plenty of time at her suburban New York City home with Christopher, 47, and their son Will, 7. “My son is still young enough where it matters to him that I’m home after school,” she says. “And it matters to me, too, because there’s only going to be a couple more years of that.”

Reeve’s favorite guest to date has been her husband, whom she predicts “will definitely have return of function at some point.” Until then he has incorporated Lifetime Live into his exercise regimen. “He uses that hour to work on his breathing,” she says. “He likes the show, although he gets bored with the nail polish segments.”