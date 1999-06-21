Picks and Pans Review: Talking With...

>Wilmer Valderrama

Wilmer Valderrama didn’t have to prep much for his role as Fez, the clueless foreign-exchange student, on That ’70s Show (new episodes are now airing on FOX, Sundays, 8 p.m. ET). When he moved from his home in Venezuela to L.A. about five years ago, Valderrama, 19, says, “I didn’t even know how to say ‘Hi.’ When people would ask me something, I had no idea what they were saying, and they would laugh at me. At lunch I’d hide from everybody.”

Valderrama, who was born in Miami and moved with his parents to their native Venezuela at 3, began taking drama classes at his Woodland Hills, Calif., public high school to improve his English. Within two years, he says, “people thought I was faking my accent.” A teacher soon helped him get an agent, and after doing just one Spanish-language TV ad, he won his ’70s role last year.

Though he recently graduated from high school (which had made arrangements to accommodate his sitcom schedule), he plans to keep living in the four-bedroom house in Van Nuys, Calif., that he purchased for his parents and two sisters. But one American tradition still stressed out the single Valderrama (“I’m pretty lonely, but I’m looking”): finding a date to his prom. “I have tons of friends I can go with,” he sighs, “so I won’t look like a loser.”