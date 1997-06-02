Picks and Pans Review: Talking With...

>John Fogerty

REBORN ON THE BAYOU

Creedence Clearwater Revival churned out top-shelf singles at an amazing clip. In 1969 alone, they released “Proud Mary,” “Green River,” “Down on the Corner,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Fortunate Son.” But since disbanding the group in 1972, leader John Fogerty has been anything but prolific. His last quarter-century has been marked by just four solo albums (notably 1985’s Centerfield), bitter lawsuits with his old label, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction at which he refused to play with his ex-CCR bandmates, two decade-long musical dry spells and precious little live performing.

But the 52-year-old rocker makes a glorious comeback with the just-released Blue Moon Swamp (Warner Bros.). Fogerty—who lives in Los Angeles with his second wife, Julie, and their two children—is on a seven-city tour to celebrate the album’s release and will extend his trek to more cities this summer. He spoke with Alan Paul.

CCR released three classic albums in one year. How did you do it?

I was a very busy guy. We were competing with the best people in the world—the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Who. All I had was my little band, with no money, no gear, no nothing. What we had was the songs—and I wrote them all. And I was just as selective then as I am now. I threw away a lot of songs to come up with the ones you know.

Now that you’re touring again, will you be playing Creedence songs?

Yes, and I’m really looking forward to it. Before, I didn’t want to because I envisioned going to sing “Proud Mary” and thinking about a lawsuit. I still don’t own the songs but my mind-set is different, thanks largely to my wife, and I am now able to think of them as being between me and my fans. Also, I feel reconnected to my past.

How did that happen?

I finally visited the Mississippi Delta. I ended up taking five or six trips in 1990 and ’91. I discovered [’20s bluesman] Charley Patton, whom I had thought of as a historical figure, like Moses. I listened to him for the first time driving around down there, and I literally got chills. It was like tapping into the mother root of all I love.