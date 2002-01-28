Picks and Pans Review: Talking to Addison

By Jenny Colgan

It’s Friends on the Thames when Holly, a London florist, moves in with old college chums Josh and Kate. The other roommate, Addison, never leaves his room, preferring life online. Holly swoons over Addison’s dark good looks, scheming for some face time. But Holly and her pals have to learn what Bridget Jones did: Don’t try so hard and maybe love will find a way to find you.

Colgan’s gentle touch with her love-crossed characters makes this comic novel fresh and entertaining. Their wisecracking—when Holly realizes she doesn’t really like a sci-fi nerd she’d been seeing, she says, “Oh, wow! I don’t need to pretend to know about Star Wars anymore!”—never quite conceals their endearing vulnerability. (Warner, $23.95)

Bottom Line: An amusing Britcom