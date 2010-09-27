Picks and Pans Review: Talk of the Town

Oliver Jones
September 27, 2010 12:00 PM

>London-bred rising star Rebecca Hall, 28, takes on a gritty romance

BEN VS. WOODY

How’s Ben Affleck stack up to her Vicky Cristina Barcelona director, Woody Allen? “Ben’s a lot taller!” says Hall. “They’re such different people. But they’re both very trusting of actors.”

BOYS’ CLUB

The male-dominated Town cast “all ganged up on me,” says Hall, the daughter of renowned theater director Peter Hall and opera singer Maria Ewing. “I was endlessly teased.”

MUSICAL MOTIVES

“Every character I play, I make some sort of nerdy playlist for,” she says. For her Town role, “I got quite a lot of Smashing Pumpkins.”

