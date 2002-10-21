Picks and Pans Review: Swept Away

Madonna, Adriano Giannini

While not the unmitigated disaster early word predicted, Madonna‘s latest film confirms that when it comes to having a movie career, the Material Girl has yet to find the right material. I’m betting she never will. To be blunt, Madonna simply isn’t a movie star, even with real-life husband Guy Ritchie (Snatch) directing her. Up there, bigger than life, she seems ill at ease and tentative, confident only of the fact that her body is better toned than those of any of her costars.

A remake of a 1974 Italian romantic comedy, Swept Away maroons a nasty society woman (Madonna) on a deserted Mediterranean island with a lowly deckhand (Giannini, playing the same role his father, Giancarlo Giannini, had in the original). Each despises the other. Can love be far behind? (And how does Madonna‘s character keep her eyebrows perfectly waxed and her roots barely evident while stranded for a month?) There’s a thimbleful of soggy story here, dressed up with much talk of class and sexual warfare. For nearly the same plot and twice the laughs, catch Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell the next time Overboard (1987) shows up on TV. (R)

Bottom Line: Lost at sea