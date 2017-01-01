Picks and Pans Review: Summer's Top Dozen

>1. BIG Tom Hanks brings out the kid in us.

2. BULL DURHAM For those who think baseball isn’t sexy.

3. CLEAN AND SOBER Michael Keaton stuns in a dramatic role.

4. CROSSING DELANCEY Want a terrific love story? Here it is.

5. EIGHT MEN OUT A baseball film of rare feeling and stature.

6. A FISH CALLED WANDA John Cleese reels in a comedy whopper

7. THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST Easy to fight about, hard to forget.

8. MARRIED TO THE MOB Michelle Pfeiffer plays the Mafia for laughs

9. MIDNIGHT RUN Robert De Niro delivers class-act action.

10. THE THIN BLUE LINE A murder docudrama that astonishes.

11. WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT Disney wizardry hits the highest heights.

12. A WORLD APART Barbara Hershey wars with apartheid.