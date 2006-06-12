Picks and Pans Review: Summer Reads

Hankering for juicy novels and irresistible nonfiction to kick off hammock-and-lounge-chair season? Dive in.

THE WEEK-END BOOK

A charming reissue of the “guidebook” to leisurely pursuits that debuted in Britain in 1924 and was last published about 1955. You’ll discover how to mix a Satan’s Whisker, score double-handed bridge and I.D. the cry of a golden oriole.

NATURAL SELECTION by Dave Freedman

In a sci-fi thriller that combines the best of Jaws and Jurassic Park, a ferocious predator emerges from the oceans—an evolved ray that flies and brandishes monstrous teeth (creepy theme music here).

SLIPSTREAM by Leslie Larson

An accomplished first novel, set in lower middle-class L. A., that rides the wave of post-9/11 anxiety. The protagonists’ fears and suspicions of one another are mingled with the dread in the outside world.

BABY PROOF by Emily Giffin

Can a successful editor in her 30s resist the pressure to procreate? Is it ridiculous to divorce the man you love because he wants kids and you don’t? Smart, snappy chicklit that’s sure to spark discussion.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS by Sara Gruen

Novelist Gruen unearths a lost world with her rich and surprising portrayal of life in a traveling circus in the ’30s. An emotional tale that will please history buffs—and others.