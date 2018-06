PBS (9-11 p.m. ET)

Ten years after the political nightmare that paralyzed the government and sank Richard Nixon, this retrospective offers interviews with key figures such as Sen. Sam Ervin and Chief Counsel Sam Dash, plus excerpts of testimony from convicted Watergate felons John Dean, John Mitchell, John Ehrlichman and H.R. Haldeman. Charles McDowell, Washington correspondent for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, moderates.

THURSDAY, JULY 28