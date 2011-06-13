Picks and Pans Review: Summer Catch-Up

>With so many shows on break, check out the ones you shouldn’t have missed

1. DOWNTON ABBEY

AVAILABLE ON NETFLIX

This British period drama about a titled family left scrambling for an heir is PBS’s most talked-about show in years. The enormous cast (including Elizabeth McGovern) is majestic yet tart. Season 2 arrives in January.

2. JUSTIFIED

AMAZON INSTANT VIDEO

Season 2 of FX’s crime drama is a knockout.Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) slowly but surely chases down a backwoods queen of crime (Margo Martindale, drawling and snarling) and her nasty, unwashed sons.

3. THE GOOD WIFE

iTUNES

Season 2 confirmed what fans suspected—this CBS legal-political drama is a classic—but don’t think you can just plop down and watch it cold when it moves to Sundays this fall. The backstory is as densely tricky as Lost’s, and everyone (especially Julianna Margulies) keeps having the rug pulled out from under them.

4. JERSEY SHORE

MTV.COM

While those adorable kids are shooting season 4 in Italy—how do you say La Dolce Vita in Snooki?—watch them living it up (or down) in their original element: Seaside Heights.

5. THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS

iTUNES

Season 1, documenting the end of Camille Grammer’s marriage and punctuated by the droll wisdom of Lisa Vanderpump, is the pinnacle of Bravo’s gossipy franchise.