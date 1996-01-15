Picks and Pans Review: Subliminal Plastic Motives

Self

Do-it-your-Self singer-songwriter-producer-multi-instrumentalist Matt Mahaffey is a virtual one-man rhythm nation. On his debut album, the Murfreesboro, Tenn., resident serves up a strange brew of melody, tight songcraft and coolly displayed irony. “Stewardess” and “Cannon,” for instance, mingle fuzzy, power-drill guitar with sweet sing-songy vocals. And on “So Low” and “Superstar,” Mahaffey creates a new genre of surfer hip hop that’s loaded with lo-fi stoner charm. These richly textured tunes prove that alternative rock can be more than atonal, angst-ridden prattle. (Spongebath/Zoo)