Picks and Pans Review: Steven Spielberg

>HOW SCHINDLER’S LIST CHANGED MY LIFE

20th ANNIVERSARY

Your film about heroism during the Holocaust won the Oscar for Best Picture—and was one of your proudest moments.

I can’t believe it’s been 20 years. Making Schindler’s List was the best and most profound experience that I’ve had as a filmmaker. It’s a story that’s still close to my heart. It’s different than any other film that I’ve made because it had an afterlife.

How did it affect you?

It’s the movie that made me decide to do something with my life beyond making movies. During the production, I talked to Holocaust survivors and I realized many stories needed to be told. That’s how the USC Shoah Foundation began. Today we’ve preserved 52,000 survivor testimonies. It’s the most important public service work I’ve done.

Have your kids seen it?

My youngest daughters [Destry, 16, and Mikaela, 17] haven’t, but they’re close to being ready. I still have trouble watching it myself because it’s an emotional juggernaut.