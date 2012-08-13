Picks and Pans Review: Step Up Revolution's Ryan Guzman

>IS HE THE NEXT CHANNING TATUM?

HE’S A MIXED MARTIAL-ARTS MASTER

The Texas-bred star who plays Sean trained in the sport for seven years. “That was the biggest factor in getting the choreography down without being a dancer,” says Guzman, 24, who steps into the franchise that launched Channing Tatum’s career. “No dance double!”

HE HAS MODELED IN HIS UNDERWEAR

“Modeling was a way of financing my fighting,” the single Guzman says. “My fighter friends definitely made fun of me: ‘I’ve seen you in your underwear, bro!’ But once they realized the girls loved it, they asked, ‘How do I get into it?'”

HE’S READY TO TAKE IT ALL OFF

“Let’s battle it out anytime on Magic Mike 2,” says Guzman of his predecessor. “I’ll strip him out!”