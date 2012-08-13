Picks and Pans Review: Step Up Revolution's Ryan Guzman

Alynda Wheat, Sydney Berger, and Mabel Martinez
August 13, 2012 12:00 PM

>IS HE THE NEXT CHANNING TATUM?

HE’S A MIXED MARTIAL-ARTS MASTER

The Texas-bred star who plays Sean trained in the sport for seven years. “That was the biggest factor in getting the choreography down without being a dancer,” says Guzman, 24, who steps into the franchise that launched Channing Tatum’s career. “No dance double!”

HE HAS MODELED IN HIS UNDERWEAR

“Modeling was a way of financing my fighting,” the single Guzman says. “My fighter friends definitely made fun of me: ‘I’ve seen you in your underwear, bro!’ But once they realized the girls loved it, they asked, ‘How do I get into it?'”

HE’S READY TO TAKE IT ALL OFF

“Let’s battle it out anytime on Magic Mike 2,” says Guzman of his predecessor. “I’ll strip him out!”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now