Picks and Pans Review: Star Picks: What We're Reading

ROBIN MICHELI and Sue Corbett
March 31, 2014 12:00 PM

>JANE LYNCH

Three Magic Words

By Uell S. Andersen

“It’s really hard to articulate what I like about it—except it says that our thoughts create our lives.”

NATHAN FILLION

Freakonomics

By Steven D. Levitt & Stephen J. Dubner

“I keep picking it up, putting it down and picking it up again. I always fall asleep while reading! I work long hours….”

ZOSIA MAMET

Vanity Fair

By William Thackeray

“I’m a fan of tomes, but I’m having a hard time with it. I tweeted that, and everybody was like, ‘Vanity Fair the magazine?’ ”

