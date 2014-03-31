Picks and Pans Review: Star Picks: What We're Reading

>JANE LYNCH
Three Magic Words
By Uell S. Andersen
“It’s really hard to articulate what I like about it—except it says that our thoughts create our lives.”
NATHAN FILLION
Freakonomics
By Steven D. Levitt & Stephen J. Dubner
“I keep picking it up, putting it down and picking it up again. I always fall asleep while reading! I work long hours….”
ZOSIA MAMET
Vanity Fair
By William Thackeray
“I’m a fan of tomes, but I’m having a hard time with it. I tweeted that, and everybody was like, ‘Vanity Fair the magazine?’ ”