Picks and Pans Review: Spotlight On...

>Battle of the Exes

ALTHOUGH HE STAYED BEHIND THE camera while directing his first feature, Addicted to Love, actor Griffin Dunne couldn’t stop acting. During filming in Manhattan last year, says star Meg Ryan, “Griffin sat by the monitor, acting out all the parts he was watching. He didn’t even realize that he was doing it. His lips moved. His arms waved. It was hysterical.”

Dunne, 41, gained fame when he starred in Martin Scorsese’s quirky 1985 comedy After Hours. But few of his subsequent roles clicked. “Often-times with acting,” he says, “I’d go, ‘What was I thinking?’ ” After directing the Oscar-nominated 1995 short The Duke of Groove, he was tapped for Addicted, a comedy costarring Matthew Broderick about two spurned lovers uniting for revenge. “I wasn’t ready to do this 10 years ago,” says Dunne, who lives in Manhattan and intends to spend the summer with his daughter Hannah, 7, by his ex-wife Carey Lowell. “But it was like a high. It appealed to me in a way I wasn’t expecting.” Dunne, who plans to continue acting, is the son of one famed writer (Dominick Dunne) and nephew of two more (John Gregory Dunne and Joan Didion).

His sister, actress Dominique (Poltergeist), was slain by her ex-boyfriend in 1982—”a horrible, terrible, life-changing incident,” says Dunne. When his father (who plays a restaurant critic in Addicted) covered the first O.J. Simpson trial, “everyone I know called me to have me ask my father their questions.”