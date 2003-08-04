Picks and Pans Review: Spotlight On...Picture Books

Here are some great new picture books for your favorite 2- to 8-year-old.

•Do you still love me? by Charlotte Middleton. Children with a new sibling will identify with an insecure dog who wonders if his young owner likes her new pet better. (Candlewick, $15.99)

•Z Goes Home by Jon Agee. In this sophisticated ABC, a bold Z steps down from a zoo sign and makes its way home, past an A-shaped alien and so on. (Michael di Capua/Hyperion, $16.95)

•I Am Not Going to School Today! by Robie H. Harris, illustrated by Jan Ormerod. The parents of a toddler take their son’s first-day-of-school jitters seriously while continuing to move him along until he discovers a warm classroom and a budding friendship. (Margaret K. McElderry/Simon & Schuster, $16.95)

•The Wolves in the Walls by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Dave McKean. In a mildly scary tale, a girl’s confidence grows after she detects strange sounds in the house and persuades her family to help dispel the intruders. (HarperCollins, $16.99)

•Panda Bear, Panda Bear, What Do You See? by Bill Martin Jr., illustrated by Eric Carle. Endangered animals come alive. (Holt, $15.95)

•Ollie and Ollie the Stamper by Olivier Dunrea. A charmer of a gosling learns to walk. (Houghton Mifflin, $9.95)