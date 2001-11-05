Picks and Pans Review: Spotlight On...Brittany Murphy

In 1999 moviegoers were chilled to the bone by Haley Joel Osment’s whimpering Sixth Sense confession, “I see dead people.” Now Brittany Murphy, 23, has them mimicking her creepy, sing-songy “I’ll never tell,” the tag line from the thriller Don’t Say a Word. “Everybody asks me to say it,” she says. “I get a kick every time I hear it.”

Especially in a crowded theater. With the premiere canceled after the Sept. 11 attacks, Murphy found herself plunking down $6.50 to see the movie in Detroit, where she’s working on a film. Says she: “I was yearning for some escapism.”

She is now offering audiences a double dose with Don’t and Riding in Cars with Boys. On the set of that movie the actress, who lives in L.A. with her mom, escaped boredom by prank-calling costar Drew Barrymore‘s husband, Tom Green. “We’d leave him silly songs on voicemail,” she says, bursting out laughing. What kind of songs? She’ll never tell.