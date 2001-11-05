Picks and Pans Review: Spotlight On...Brittany Murphy

Leah Rozen
November 05, 2001 12:00 PM

In 1999 moviegoers were chilled to the bone by Haley Joel Osment’s whimpering Sixth Sense confession, “I see dead people.” Now Brittany Murphy, 23, has them mimicking her creepy, sing-songy “I’ll never tell,” the tag line from the thriller Don’t Say a Word. “Everybody asks me to say it,” she says. “I get a kick every time I hear it.”

Especially in a crowded theater. With the premiere canceled after the Sept. 11 attacks, Murphy found herself plunking down $6.50 to see the movie in Detroit, where she’s working on a film. Says she: “I was yearning for some escapism.”

She is now offering audiences a double dose with Don’t and Riding in Cars with Boys. On the set of that movie the actress, who lives in L.A. with her mom, escaped boredom by prank-calling costar Drew Barrymore‘s husband, Tom Green. “We’d leave him silly songs on voicemail,” she says, bursting out laughing. What kind of songs? She’ll never tell.

