Picks and Pans Review: Special Reports

>Sex sells, as Nightline found out earlier this month when a showing of Madonna‘s controversial Justify My Love video gave the news show what may be its highest ratings of the year. On Wednesday (Dec. 19, 10 P.M. ET), Ted Koppel hosts Sex in the Soviet Union, a look at that country’s problems with pornography, divorce and abortion. On Saturday (Dec. 22, 6 P.M. ET) Kurt Loder, the Koppel-ganger of MTV, presents The Year in Rock 1990, a snappy and surprisingly political synopsis. On the musical front, in the absence of exciting new bands, we get a lot of Madonna. See above: She sells.