Picks and Pans Review: Spacecats (10:30 A.m.) Is a Goofy Puppetry-Animation Mix About Some Bumbling Agents from a Feline Planet. It's Marked by the Cracked Satirical Humor of Co-Creator Paul (alf) Fusco.

David Hiltbrand
October 07, 1991 12:00 PM

B

CBS

