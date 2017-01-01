Picks and Pans Review: Spacecats (10:30 A.m.) Is a Goofy Puppetry-Animation Mix About Some Bumbling Agents from a Feline Planet. It's Marked by the Cracked Satirical Humor of Co-Creator Paul (alf) Fusco.
Subscribe
Search
News
Royal Wedding
Photos
TV
Music
Movies
Style
Watch PeopleTV
Subscribe
Search
Close
Home
Subscribe
News
Photos
Down
Watch PeopleTV
Newsletters
Royals
Down
Babies
Down
Style
Down
TV
Down
Movies
Down
Music
Down
Human Interest
Down
Crime
Down
Food
Down
Home & Travel
Down
Health
Down
Pets
Down
Politics
Down
Chica
Down
Crosswords
Magazine
Down
Stay Connected
Archive
Picks and Pans Review: Spacecats (10:30 A.m.) Is a Goofy Puppetry-Animation Mix About Some Bumbling Agents from a Feline Planet. It's Marked by the Cracked Satirical Humor of Co-Creator Paul (alf) Fusco.
David Hiltbrand
October 07, 1991 12:00 PM
B
CBS
You May Like
Read More
Get your People daily dose
Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now
EDIT POST
Don't Miss a Moment
Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW
Get your People daily dose
Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now