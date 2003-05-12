Picks and Pans Review: Sounds Off

EDWARD BURNS

Edward Burns, 35, plays grifter Jake Vig in the new thriller Confidence.

ON GETTING SWINDLED: “When I was 14, my friends and I took the Long Island Railroad into Times Square. We each got conned out of $50 trying to buy a fake ID. We were three easy marks.”

ON ACTING WITH DUSTIN HOFFMAN: “Dustin’s part was written for a 6’5″, 250-lb. Mafioso. When Dustin came on board, he had to figure out how to create that ominous vibe for scenes. We started rehearsing and improvising. For me, what could you compare it to? Maybe what Scottie Pippen felt like playing with Michael Jordan all those years.”

ON HIS RENEWED ROMANCE WITH FORMER FIANCEE CHRISTY TURLINGTON: “We’re very happy together, but there are no immediate plans to get married. This year I got her out on a snowboard for the first time. She bought me a guitar for my birthday. That’s my new hobby, but I’m not very good.” Sabrina McFarland