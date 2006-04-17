Picks and Pans Review: Sonya Kitchell

Words Came Back to Me

POP

“My body quivers with anticipation for what lies ahead,” purrs singer-songwriter Sonya Kitchell on the jazz-fueled “Train,” in a sultry manner belying her 17 years. After her remarkably mature and poised debut, what appears to lie ahead for this Massachusetts native is a lot more than the junior prom. With a knockout voice that alternately evokes the smokiness of Norah Jones, the soulfulness of Joss Stone and the ethereal sweetness of Sarah McLachlan, Kitchell is destined for great things. Even more impressive, she wrote every lick of Words, smoothly shifting from the bluesy pop of “Let Me Go” to the torch-song jazz of “Can’t Get You Out of My Mind” and the atmospheric folk of the gorgeous “Too Beautiful.”

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Too Beautiful”

