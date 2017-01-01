Picks and Pans Review: Soap World

by Robert LaGuardia

Lee Grant, Don Knotts, Wayne Rogers, Susan Sarandon, Michael (Flashdance) Nouri, Morgan Fair-child and Joel (Silver Spoons) Higgins all began their careers on the TV soap Search for Tomorrow. That’s just one of the facts that comes to light in this well illustrated history of the 13 daytime dramas currently on the air. One chapter is also devoted to canceled soaps, such as Love of Life. (The omission of Dark Shadows, a show that touched off a pop phenomenon of fan clubs, games, theatrical movies and lunch boxes, is puzzling.) The book is great for soap fans who want to understand why One Life to Live’s Dorian and Larry hold a grudge or how Philip became Alan’s son on Guiding Light. (Arbor, $22.95)