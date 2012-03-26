Picks and Pans Review: Smash's Megan Hilty

>BROADWAY BREAKOUT

YOU HAVE A BROADWAY BACKGROUND. IS SMASH REALISTIC?

It’s very close, but we’re not making Real Housewives of Broadway here. Though that would be fantastic to watch!

ANY EMBARRASSING AUDITIONS?

Under special skills on my résumé, I used to have “Singing Chicken” as a conversation starter. On a pilot audition, Sean Hayes called me on it and made me sing “Popular” in a chicken voice.

DO YOU AND COSTAR KAT MCPHEE HANG OUT?

We love to make people laugh by writing terrible songs and singing them off-key. We’re both goofy.