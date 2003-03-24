Picks and Pans Review: Slow Motion Daydream

Everclear (Capitol)

Everclear’s sixth album combines the melodic pop punch of 2000’s Songs from an American Movie, Vol. One: Learning How to Smile with the post-grunge blast of its sequel from the same year, Vol. Two: Good Time for a Bad Attitude. The alt-rock trio, with 12 songs written by singer-guitarist Art Alexakis, once again makes witty, sharp observations on Americana. On the first single, “Volvo Driving Soccer Mom,” Alexakis sings about a woman who has traded in her wild ways for the suburban dream: “I got busted for possession of my wizard-shaped bong…but now I’m different, now I sing a new song.” On “Blackjack,” he refers to Attorney General John Ashcroft as “Scary John,” while on “New York Times” he says that “you got to read between the lines.” Although Alexakis, bassist Craig Montoya and drummer Greg Eklund don’t break any new musical ground, they continue to make intelligent, tuneful rock for grown-ups.

BOTTOM LINE: Ever solid