Picks and Pans Review: Shot Through the Heart

HBO (Sun., Oct. 4, 8 p.m. ET)

Show of the Week

Civil war takes a particularly cruel toll. To the lives it destroys, add the lives it distorts by turning friends into enemies. Shot Through the Heart, based on a true story, powerfully personalizes the ethnic conflict that tore apart the former Yugoslavian republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina between 1992 and 1995. Once teammates on a Yugoslavian target-shooting team, longtime friends Vlado (Linus Roache, The Wings of the Dove) and Slavko (Vincent Perez, Indochine) become rivals in deadly marksmanship. Slavko is drafted into the Serbian army, serving as a sniper assigned to rain terror on the besieged Bosnian capital of Sarajevo. Vlado, a Croat married to a Muslim (Lia Williams), takes up a rifle in defense of the city—and finds Slavko in his sights. Filmed in Sarajevo and Budapest, the movie captures the agonizing feeling of being trapped in a city where any upper-story apartment is a possible sniper’s nest and just sitting on your front step can get you killed.

Bottom Line: Drama scores a direct hit