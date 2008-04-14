Picks and Pans Review: Shine a Light

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood



PG-13 |

DOCUMENTARY

The lines deeply etched on his face may resemble an Amtrak route map, but Mick Jagger, now 64, is making no concessions to age. In a splendid concert film, the still snake-hipped lead singer for the Rolling Stones (founded in 1962) scampers ceaselessly across the stage while bellowing classic rock tunes for nearly two hours. Incisively directed by Martin Scorsese and shot over two nights at Stones gigs at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan in late 2006, Shine a Light makes it clear that for Jagger and original bandmates Richards and Watts (plus Wood, a Stone since 1975), there’s still a joy and camaraderie to performing live that can’t be faked. Popping up briefly to join the party are Christina Aguilera, Jack White and Buddy Guy.