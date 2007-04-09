Picks and Pans Review: Shakespeare's Kitchen

Sue Corbett, FRANCINE PROSE, Beth Perry, MICHELLE GREEN, JOANNA POWELL, and VICK BOUGHTON
April 09, 2007 12:00 PM

By Lore Segal

REVIEWED BY FRANCINE PROSE

NOVEL

When Ilka Weisz is invited to teach at the Concordance Institute, a think tank in Connecticut, she fears that she will feel like a refugee, exiled from her friends and family in New York. The 13 interconnected stories that make up Lore Segal’s sharply perceptive, enchanting and touching new book follow Ilka’s progress as she slowly becomes absorbed in the rivalries and alliances, the intrigues and heartbreaks, and the hopes and disappointments of her new colleagues, including the institute’s director Leslie Shakespeare and his wife, Eliza.

The casual quality of Ilka’s early exchanges and encounters at Concordance deepens as her experiences there include marriage, the birth of a child, the deaths of people she cares for and a passionate and sustaining love affair—and as Segal explores the nature of community, what it means to be part of a group and how we form that dense, intricately knotted web of human relationships that define who we are and how we live in the world.

