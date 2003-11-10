Picks and Pans Review: Scary Movie 3

Charlie Sheen, Simon Rex, Anthony Anderson, Anna Faris

The Scary Movie franchise, which began in 2000 as a parody of Scream, now passes from director Keenen Ivory Wayans to David Zucker (Airplane!). This is a mistake. True, we wouldn’t even have Scary Movie without the wet-pasta formula established by Airplane! back in 1980: Hurl a joke against the screen and hope it sticks with a loud, sloppy splatter. But Scary Movie 3, a spoof of recent hits including The Ring, Signs and, strangely, 8 Mile, feels more like fossil than formula. When Leslie Nielsen turns up as the President—the same sort of stone-faced-idiot role he perfected in all those Naked Gun comedies—you stop hoping for the inspired, crazy gags that made the previous movies such a kick. Nothing here comes close to Scary Movie 2‘s parody of Raging Bull, in which a black cat swings a paw and knocks out a human adversary in blood-spurting slo-mo. (PG-13)

COMEDY