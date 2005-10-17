Picks and Pans Review: Sara Evans

People Staff
October 17, 2005 12:00 PM

Real Fine Place

Evans has always sounded a little like Faith Hill, and she seems to be adopting some of Hill’s obviously commercial approach on this album. But the results are mixed, as her biggest strength—a pure, sweet voice that can also make her sound austere and above it all—sometimes works against her in trying to use more accessible material. Evans shines on the kicky up-tempo tune “Coalmine,” espousing the appeal of a man “covered with dust,” but her No. 1 hit “A Real Fine Place to Start” is more like real formulaic.

DOWNLOAD THIS: “Coalmine”

